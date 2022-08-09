I.M of MONSTA X pens a heartwarming letter to MONBEBE following news of departure from Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X’s youngest member I.M decided to part ways with management agency Starship Entertainment following the completion of his exclusive contract’s tenure. The rest of the five members of the group, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney renewed contracts with the agency that they debuted with.



While conversation about the renewal of the MONSTA X members has been going around for a few months now, fans aka the MONBEBEs were also worried about what would happen to the group if they decide to discontinue with the management. Fortunately for them, I.M has decided to work together for the group projects and continue to be a member of the six piece.

In a letter addressed to his fans, I.M shared words of assurance on the group’s fancafe.

“Hello. This is MONSTA X’s I.M.



Seven years have gone by since I first started my journey as a singer with Starship [Entertainment].



After being together for a long time, there’s a lot of affection [for Starship], but I thought I needed a new challenge that will have a different meaning for me, so I came to this decision after a lot of thought.



I want to sincerely thank my Starship family members who have spent many days laughing and crying together with me.



To MONBEBE, who created the happiest and brightest moments together with us. I will give more importance to MONSTA X’s promotions and MONSTA X will always be with MONBEBE as six members.



I love you, MONBEBE.

I will do my best to become an Im Changkyun and I.M. who shows an even more growing side to you.



Thank you.”



