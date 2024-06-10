The South Korean actress Kim Bora is now officially married to her long-time partner in an intimate wedding on June 8, 2024. The artist has shared a heartfelt message on her personal Instagram page along with many images of the beautiful day.

Kim Bora shares a thank you message to fans along with beautiful wedding photos

On June 10, 2024, Kim Bora shared several images of her wedding day on her personal Instagram page in the story setting. Without a doubt, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous and radiant in the pictures.

Moreover, she also shared pictures with several people from the entertainment industry such as Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon. She also took pictures with AKMU’s Lee Suhyun who performed a song at the event.

Some of the other attendees include Jin Ji Hee, Jo Hyun Ah, Lee Joo Seung, and Nam Ji Hyun. Furthermore, Kim Bora also wrote a heartfelt message to her fans and well-shers where she thanked everyone for sending love on her special day.

Moreover, she also thanked everyone who attended her wedding even though a few of them were missing from the pictures.

Kim Bora met film director Jo Ba Reun on the sets of the movie Ghost Mansion in 2021 and soon after they both started dating. The news was reported by a South Korean media outlet and the actress' agency confirmed the relationship. The couple announced that they would be getting married earlier this year after being together for several years.

More about Kim Bora and Jo Ba Reun

Kim Bora began her career as a child actor in the film For Horowitz in 2006. However, she was prominently praised for her appearance at SKY Castel. She went on to star in various dramas and films such as Jungle Fish 2 (2010), Bel Ami (2013), Glamorous Temptation (2015), and more.

Like Flower in the Sand is her most recent K-drama she starred in alongside Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Ju Myoung, and more, released in 2023.

On the other hand, Jo Ba Reun is a South Korean film director, who won the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2017. He has created films such as Gang and Slate. However, Ghost Mansion is one of his most notable works.

