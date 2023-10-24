‘I’m Satisfied’: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu responds to fans asking about line distribution in recent comeback

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is gaining attention for his response to the line distribution question asked by a fan. In a recent live session, Mingyu was asked whether he was unhappy as he got fewer lines in God Of Music, their recent comeback. His answer to the question won the hearts of many as he put rest to the "line distribution debate."

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu answers questions about line distribution

On October 23, SEVENTEEN unveiled their music video for the song God of Music, and, as anticipated, all the members delivered exceptional performances, with Mingyu being no exception. Following the video release, Mingyu and other members engaged in a live broadcast to interact with CARATs, their devoted fan base.

Mingyu answered various questions as he interacted with carats; among them, one of the questions was about line distribution. Some fans had noticed that Mingyu had fewer lines and less screen time in the track and asked Mingyu about it.

Mingyu expressed his surprise at the question as it was never asked to him before. When asked whether he was upset, Mingyu responded promptly, expressing that he wasn't the least bit sore and was content with his performance in the video.

He explained further that as there are thirteen members in the group, there are certain albums and songs where there might not be an equal distribution. But with SEVENTEEN, line distribution isn't an important issue. He concluded by emphasizing that when all the members perform together, their synchronization is excellent, and each member is focused on executing and delivering their individual parts perfectly.

The release of the video drew significant attention, particularly for putting an end to the common line distribution debate prevalent in the entire K-Pop industry. Fans and observers noted how it provided a glimpse into Mingyu's genuine personality, as well as those of the other members. Mingyu emphasized the collaborative nature of their work and remained positive when addressing such a direct question, highlighting the unity within the group.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

SEVENTEEN released their highly-anticipated song God Of Music from the album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. This track features a funky synth-pop sound with a catchy, groovy beat and is deemed the summer song. The track God Of Music celebrates the universal appeal of music and its ability to unite people worldwide, transcending language barriers.

Released on October 23 at 6 PM KST, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN marks the group's 11th mini studio album, featuring a remarkable collection of 8 tracks in total. God of Music and its instrumental version serve as the title track of the record-breaking album.

Watch the colorful MV for God of Music here-

