Im Si Wan has hilariously unorthodox ways of completing his job in ‘Tracer’ trailer; Main poster revealed

The main trailer, released along with the main poster, stimulates curiosity from the beginning with the appearance of the National Tax Service, which was turned upside down by the appearance of 'Hwang Dong Ju', a team leader who rolled into one of the tax bureaus, a so-called 'garbage dump' who is in charge of tasks that no one wants to take on by the National Tax Service.

As soon as he joined the team, the head of the Central Regional Tax Office, In Tae Joon, said, "If you want it to be used, you should use it." The urgent voice of 'Seo Hye Young' (Go Ah Sung), a researcher from the 5th Bureau of Taxation, saying, “All the related books have disappeared” arouses curiosity about the unpredictable story that will befall them, and “Sometimes I have to do something that is not shameful”. Oh Young, the head of the 5th Taxation Bureau and the team members tracking the case raise expectations by foretelling the thrilling performance they will deliver.

The cool line of 'Dong Ju', "The whole world has closed its eyes, but not this time," gives a refreshing feeling to the end. 'Tracer', which is expected to be released through Wavve this winter, is expected with the fresh material set in the background of the National Tax Service, a refreshing story, and actors from all generations including Im Si Wan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, and Park Yong Woo.

The released main poster draws attention with the confident appearance of Im Si Wan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, and Park Yong Woo, standing in the background of the open city center. Their appearance, staring at the front with different poses and expressions, stimulates curiosity about the story that will unfold with the four people's four-color personality, and the strong words of ‘Tear or smash’ harmonize with a new profession that deviates from the stereotype. It foretells that it will provide a cool catharsis through the character. Here, the combination of actors from all generations raises expectations for a work of solid synergy to be completed with a unique skill.

