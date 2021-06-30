Im Si Wan wraps the filming for thriller movie, Stolen Identity; Amid discussions for new drama, Tracer

Go Ah Sung and Im Si Wan may be starring in a drama together! Read on to find out.

It is raining offers and accolades for Im Si Wan! The talented and handsome idol turned actor who headlined the feel-good sports rom-com drama, Run On opposite Shin Se Kyung is back with some amazing visual treat for us! Yes, you read it right. CJ ENM recently revealed that Im Si Wan, Chun Won Hee and Kim Hee Won have completed filming for their upcoming thriller movie Stolen Identity.

The cast began filming for the movie in March and wrapped up filming on June 27. Based on a Japanese bestseller novel, Stolen Identity is a realistic thriller that tracks the incidents that occur when an ordinary company employee's entire life is threatened after she loses her smartphone containing all her personal information. The film will now enter its post-production stage and is expected to release either late this year or early next year.

Also, Im Si Wan and Go Ah Sung have been approached for a new thriller drama, Tracer. Tracer is a revenge drama focused on the setting of the National Tax Service. Im Si Wan is in talks to play Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau. The drama will be written by Kim Hyun Jung and directed by Lee Seung Young. If Im Si Wan and Go Ah Sung accept their respective offers, this will mark their second collaboration after the movie A Melody To Remember.

