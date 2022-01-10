Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun in talks to join Cheese in the Trap & Coffee Prince director’s next

On January 10, there were reports of actors Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun being approached for the leading roles in an upcoming drama. According to the reports, a series named ‘Summer Strike’ is in the works. ‘Summer Strike’ will be based on the popular webtoon ‘I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything’ by Joo Younghyun.

The webtoon talks about a woman who moves to a small town after her mother’s demise and declares a life strike at the age of 26. She decides to live a minimalist life and quits her stressful job in the city. She plans on using her life earnings and calculates exactly how to live in the next two years. After initial success with new friends and a free life, her plans deter when her house gets vandalized and she starts receiving threats.

‘Summer Strike’ will be helmed by director Lee Yoon Jung of the ‘Cheese in the Trap’ and ‘Coffee Prince’ fame. The human melodrama will be focused on the difficulties in the lives of young women.

Im Siwan’s agency responded to the reports of his casting saying that it is one of the projects being offered to the actor and further commented, “We received an offer for Im Siwan’s appearance and are considering it.” The actor currently stars as Hwang Dong Ju in the MBC and wavve drama ‘Tracer’ alongside Go Ah Sung. Meanwhile, Seolhyun was recently confirmed to star in ‘Murderer’s Shopping List’ with Lee Kwang Soo and Jin Hee Kyung.

The drama is expected to begin filming soon and air within this year.

