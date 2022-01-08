Im Siwan and Go Ah Sung’s ‘Tracer’ tops ratings with debut episode; Records THIS percentage in viewership

On January 7, MBC’s new drama ‘Tracer’ premiered its first episode. Impressively, the drama debuted with No. 1 ratings. ‘Tracer’ has taken over the time slot for the hit series ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’, which ended last week. Nielsen Korea reported that the first episode of the Im Siwan and Go Ah Sung starrer, was the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night, with an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent. ‘Tracer’ also recorded household ratings of 8 percent in metropolitan areas. Additionally, the drama also reportedly had the highest viewership rating per minute, at 9.7 percent.

Im Siwan stars in ‘Tracer’ as Hwang Dong Joo, the chief at the National Tax Service’s Seoul Regional Office (Division 5). He is joined by Go Ah Sung’s Seo Hye Young - a researcher at the bureau, Son Hyun Joo as In Tae Joon - the Director of the Regional Office, and Park Yong Woo as Oh Young - Hwang Dong Joo’s boss.

‘Tracer’ premiered to high expectations thanks to its stellar cast and intriguing storyline. Written by Kim Hyun Jung and directed by Lee Seung Young, the drama did not disappoint viewers, as it began its story of exponents at the National Tax Service. The novel material and exciting developments in the first episode have increased anticipation for the next episode.

MBC’s new drama airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST), and is also released through the online platform, wavve.

What were your thoughts about the first episode of ‘Tracer’? Share with us below!