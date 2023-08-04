Im Siwan and Jung Hae In explore Scotland together in first teaser for JTBC’s upcoming travel series

On August 4, JTBC released the teaser starring Im Siwan and Jung Hae In, two best friends who got together to explore Scotland and look adorable together as they constantly make each other laugh. The teaser ends with Im Siwan running away from Jung Hae In and they end up racing each other. The first episode will be out on August 23.

Squid Game 2’s Im Siwan and D.P. 2’s Jung Hae In starring in new JTBC series:

The two actors show up in the new travel series to be released on JTBC. It is a show about entertainment, and it will be the first time that Im Siwan and Jung Hae In, who are loved all over South Korea, will be together. The two actors, who were born in the same year and are of similar age, travel together in Scotland, one of the biggest whiskey makers, in view of their dear friendship and whiskey darlings, making them more similar.

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan:

Jung Hae In and Im Siwan, who have displayed inverse charms and inclinations to the degree that they have different MBTIs, plan to travel and show an alternate look and chemistry that they have never shown. The two are known to be pleased with their dear fellowship despite the fact that they have never showed up in similar work as the agent closest companions of media outlets. Something else the two share for all intents and purposes is that they are children to Netflix. Im Siwan got overall consideration subsequent to being projected in Season 2 of Netflix's series Squid Game, which accumulated overall consideration. Jung Hae In is likewise getting positive reviews from watchers for showing an alternate personality as the main character of Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix series D.P. Expectations are increasing for the earnest personalities to be displayed as a fun companion of a similar age, not as an actor in a drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hellbound 2: Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Hyun Joo and others confirmed as cast for new thriller series