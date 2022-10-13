Im Siwan and Seolhyun confirmed to lead the new slice of life drama ‘I Don’t Want To Do Anything’

Genie TV drama 'I Don't Want to Do Anything' is the story of Yeoreum (Seolhyun) who declared a life strike after a hard life and a librarian Dae Beom (Im Siwan) whose life is a question mark. It shows the process of leaving the complicated city and coming to the village of Angok to find me. They plan to show off their visual beauty by filming in locations such as Gurye, Gokseong, and Namhae. 'Coffee Prince' (2007) and 'Cheese in the Trap' (2016) are directed by Lee Yoon Jung.

Im Siwan:

Im Siwan is a South Korean singer and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boyband ZE:A and its sub-group ZE:A Five. As an actor, he is best known for starring in the film ‘The Attorney’ (2013), and the cable series ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’ (2014), which were both successful in the box office and ratings.

In a departure from his usual ‘nice guy’ roles, he plays a cunning con-man in the crime caper movie One Line (2017). He deviated even farther from his clean-cut image in ‘The Merciless’ (2017), a crime action film where he played an undercover cop who works for a drug-smuggling ring. Im Siwan was invited to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. The same year, Im Siwan starred in historical melodrama ‘The King in Love’, playing an ambitious crown prince.

Im Siwan’s latest roles:

In 2019, Im Siwan was cast in the thriller drama ‘Hell Is Other People’, based on the webtoon of the same name. This marks his first project after enlistment. The same year, he was cast in the period sports film ‘Boston 1947’. In 2020, he was also cast in the disaster film ‘Emergency Declaration’. In 2020, he starred in JTBC’s romance drama ‘Run On’, alongside Shin Se Kyung, Kang Tae Oh, and Choi Sooyoung. In 2022, Im Siwan starred in the thriller drama ‘Tracer’, which aired on Wavve and MBC simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Yeo Jin Goo, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon and Na In Woo star in the youthful posters for ‘Ditto’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.