Im Siwan and Seolhyun look picture perfect in new posters for upcoming drama ‘Summer Strike’

Genie TV announced on November 9th that the drama 'Summer Strike', starring Seolhyun and Im Siwan, will be confirmed as a weekly Monday-Tuesday drama and will be aired at 9:20 pm KST. The first broadcast date is November 21st. 'Summer Strike' is a project to find a comma between Yeoreum (Seolhyun), a voluntary white student who declared a life strike, and Daebeom (Im Siwan), a librarian whose life is a question mark. It contains the story of finding myself in an unfamiliar place that they went to to do nothing after leaving the complicated city.

Director Lee Yoon Jung, who directed 'Coffee Prince', 'Triple', 'Heart to Heart', and 'Cheese in the Trap', which remained the life drama of many people, took the megaphone. Expectations are high as to what kind of directing power will be shown by director Lee Yoon Jung, who has formed a mania layer by showing his unique trendy and warm sensibility.

Im Siwan as Ahn Daebom:

Im Siwan takes on the role of Ahn Daebeom, a librarian with an innocent charm. Contrary to his bold name, Ahn Daebeom is a shy person who can't answer well when someone speaks to him. Ahn Daebeom, who lived in Angok village after experiencing a certain story in the past, is expected to stimulate curiosity with his appearance full of question marks.

Im Siwan's acting prowess:

Im Siwan's character transformation and limitless transformation in each work, including dramas 'Misaeng', 'Strangers are Hell', 'Run On', 'Tracer', movies 'The Attorney', 'Rogue: The World of Bad Guys', 'Emergency Declaration', etc. He has carved his own presence through acting challenges. In this work, he is expected to show the mildest taste transformation among all the roles he has shown so far. In particular, he draws attention by foretelling a performance that is 180 degrees different from the villain character in his previous work 'Emergency Declaration'.