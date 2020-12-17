Im Siwan is a fateful savior to Shin Se Kyung in the first episode of Run On

Run On has officially premiered with an eclectic romance brewing between our lead couple. Are you excited for what's next?

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

In the first episode of JTBC's Wednesday and Thursday drama 'Run On', Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom have a total of 4 fateful encounters that set up the trajectory of their destiny perfectly. Right from saving Mi Joo from her ex-boyfriend who she has inevitably angered at a company dinner by retaliating to their boss’ inappropriate comments to protecting her when she gets scammed while buying a limited edition toy gun, Seon Gyeom always happens to be there when Mi Joo is in a crisis. Later, at a meeting for a potential job, Mi Joo meets Dan Ah (played by Sooyoung) who introduces Seon Gyeom as the athlete she’s going to be interpreting for. Mi Joo, at that moment, admits to herself that this might just be destiny.

To Mi Joo, Seon Gyeom is a crazy guy who also happens to be her saviour, not afraid to pull a fake gun confidently in order to protect her and for Seon Gyeom, she’s an equally crazy woman who has saved her number on his phone as “Bang!” because that’s what he’s most likely to remember her by. The preview for episode two reaches a peak when a voice over is heard in Seon Gyeom’s voice saying, “If I get any more excited, I might make a mistake”, prefacing the electric romance that’s going to surround the Gyeonmi couple.

Credits :Netflix

