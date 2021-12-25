Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung and more star in an exciting new trailer for ‘Tracer’

MBC and wavve have released another trailer for the highly anticipated drama, ‘Tracer’! In the video released through MBC’s official Twitter account, Im Siwan shows who’s in charge as he pays a visit to the tax office. The teaser shows Im Siwan as Hwang Dong Ju, narrating, “What is scarier than money, than power, is a human. The world might have shut its eyes all this while, but not this time.”

A tale of crafty swindlers and determined officers, set at the National Tax Service, ‘Tracer’ promises an exhilarating storyline like no other. Im Siwan of ‘Run On’ fame plays the role of Hwang Dong Ju, the chief at the National Tax Service’s Seoul Regional Office (Division 5). He is joined by Son Hyun Joo, who will play the role of In Tae Joon, the Director of the regional office. Actor Go Ah Sung is also confirmed to play Seo Hye Young, a researcher at the bureau, and Park Yong Woo as his boss, Oh Young.

In his willful journey of tracing all tax evaders and swindlers, Hwang Dong Ju has accumulated more foes than friends. The refreshing storyline, charismatic teaser posters, and, of course, the talented star cast, have raised expectations and curiosity about ‘Tracer’.

Set to greet audiences through MBC, as well as the OTT platform wavve, the drama airs its first episode on January 7, 2022. ‘Tracer’ will be following the currently airing series ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’, starring 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young.

Watch the trailer below and check out the excitement that the short clip promises for yourself.

