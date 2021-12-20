Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo and Park Yong Woo look determined in ‘Tracer’ character posters

The character poster released for ‘Tracer’ attracts attention as it contains various charms of nationally recognized professional characters who chase bad money. Im Siwan, who played the role of 'Hwang Dong Joo', the head of the 5th Bureau of Taxation, who is full of wit, foreshadows a different transformation into a shameless talented person who doesn't notice.

It is expected to be active in tracking Go Ah Sung's poster, who played the role of Seo Hye Young, an investigator who jumps on her feet, said, "I was like that. Trust me once.” The copy stimulates curiosity about how Hye Young will face a cowardly world. Son Hyun Joo, who radiates intense charisma with a copy that reads, “It is a game of cheating or cheating after all,” creates tension by guessing the endless ambition of 'In Tae Joon', the head of the central regional tax office, who is aiming for the position of number one in the National Tax Service.

Park Yong Woo, who plays the role of 'Oh Young', a manager who is not working, shows off his cool expression on his face, and tells the realist 'Oh Young' about what kind of change of mind he will experience with a copy of “Should I do something that is sold out sometimes?” add curiosity.

'Tracer', which is expected with fresh materials set in the background of the National Tax Service, a refreshing story, and actors from all generations, including Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, and Park Yong Woo, will be released for the first time through Wavve on January 7, 2022 as well as on MBC.

