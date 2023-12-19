Im Siwan recalls talking to Lee Byung Hun after watching Squid Game; shares thoughts on being cast in season 2

Actor Im Siwan, who will next be seen in the upcoming second season of the popular thriller-drama Squid Game, recently shared his thoughts on the globally acclaimed series. During an interview, he promoted his latest project, Boyhood, and expressed excitement about joining Netflix’s cult show.

Being a Squid Game fan himself, Im Siwan revealed that he had called veteran actor Lee Byung Hun, who played Front Man in the first season, and said that he was fully immersed in the drama.

Im Siwan recalls talking to Lee Byun Hun after watching Squid Game

During the interview, Im Siwan mentioned that he binge-watched all the episodes of Squid Game as soon as it was released. He added that the show was so enjoyable that he ended up calling actor Lee Byung Hun and said, “Senior, were you the Front Man? The show was so amazing.”

The actor further stated that it is unbelievable that he will appear in the second season of Squid Game. He expressed his excitement by saying that the survival thriller genre is one of his favorites, and he is exhilarated to work on the forthcoming project, which will likely be released in 2024.

More about Im Siwan and Squid Game 2

Im Siwan is one of the leading Korean stars known for his acting and singing abilities. As a singer, he debuted with the K-pop boy group ZE:A. As an actor, he has shown versatility by playing challenging roles such as a prisoner in The Merciless (2017), an athlete in Run On (2020), and a psychopathic killer in the film Unlocked (2023). The actor is now gearing up for the much-anticipated thriller drama Squid Game 2.

For the uninformed, Squid Game revolves around 456 players who enter a life-threatening game show to win a grand cash prize. The contest features childhood games like Tug of War, Red Light, Green Light, and more. The deadly consequences of losing each game round kept the audience at the edge of their seats.

There are high hopes from the second season, as the first part left a couple of cliffhangers for the audience. The creators announced that the original cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, and Gong Yoo, will return for Squid Game 2. The new faces to join the hit show include actor Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Won Ji An, and many more.

Take a look at Squid Game Season 2 cast announcement video below:

