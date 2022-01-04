Im Siwan’s cheekiness gets him out of tricky situations but lands him in more in new ‘Tracer’ teaser

MBC and Wavve’s new venture stars a dashing young man in the form of Im Siwan’s Hwang Dong Joo. He forays into a messed up world of Tax by entering the Division 5 of the Regional Office of Seoul Tax Division.

The latest teaser presents a world like no other where Seo Hye Young, played by Go Ah Sung, reiterates her presence in the office by saying, “Here doing nothing is work.” With an aim to upturn the system and handle the tax swindlers, there is more than meets the eye at the Division 5.

Going to great lengths for fulfilling his missions, Hwang Dong Joo takes over the scene very rapidly and to the dismay of his corrupt colleagues. He calls them out for having no conscience or pride, losing their favor very quickly. Rapid with his hands and mouth alike, he is not liked by many, however, the man does everything that he can to catch criminals evading their taxes.

He hits the nerve of In Tae Joon, played by Son Hyun Joo, who as the Commissioner of the department takes it upon himself to make his life a living hell. Seo Hye Young finds dead ends at each road, but the right-doers don’t back down. Their boss, Oh Young (Park Yong Woo) soon learns of their intentions and their perseverance becomes a ‘Tracer’ for bad money.

Watch the rollercoaster teaser below.

‘Tracer’ is set to premiere on January 7 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

