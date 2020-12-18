Im Siwan seals his intentions with a kiss, calls Shin Se Kyung his girlfriend in Ep 2 of Run On

A soft romance blooms between Seon Gyeom and Mi Joo is the latest episode of Run On. Did he really ask her to be his girlfriend?

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

In episode 2 of Run On, an interesting turn of events unravels which ends in a beautiful drunken kiss. Seon Gyeom finds out that his junior is not only getting bullied but is being beaten to near death almost regularly. He wants him to stand up for himself which he admits to not being able to. Seon Gyeom finds him one evening, lying in a pool of blood, complete battered. He carries him to the hospital where he asks him one last time whether he’s alright. The boy breaks down, unable to hold back any longer. Seon Gyeom has found his answer and knows exactly what to do. He reaches their gym and barges in, knocking the bully out with a punch. After a terrible fist fight, Seon Gyeom walks up to his coach and admits to assault and demands to be disciplined. While his coach tries to get him to cover the incident up and the Dan Ah tries to turn the narrative around to hail him as a hero, Seon Gyeom is determined about being punished for his actions. He shows no remorse and stands his ground.

Later, having almost missed his meeting with Mi Joo, Seon Gyeon sprints to the site where they were supposed to meet, missing Mi Joo standing in the way. Needless to say, her heart flutters and she can’t help but look at him with the biggest heart eyes. She wants to rehearse but he wants to do something else instead so they decide on watching an indie movie showing in theatres for a day only that Mi Joo had translated. By the end of it, Seon Gyeom asks whether she’d like to go for a drink where they talk about how they came about choosing their careers in life. The two grow closer and looking at how cutely Seon Gyeom smiles at her when he’s drunk, she admits that it makes her nervous as if he’s flirting with her. She adds that if he makes her any more nervous, she might make a mistake before taking a step closer to him and staying there for a while.

Later, when he’s too drunk to go home or drive, she volunteers to walk him to his car. There, he meets the woman, an actress Choi Tae Ri, that he’s being linked to by the media. While she denies and has denied the rumours, Seon Gyeom being at the same spot as her, drunk, does not look great to the media. The CEO of the actress’ company also pulls up, claiming that he’s keeping an eye on the two. Mi Joo notices the chaos and asks Seon Gyeom what’s wrong. At her appearance, the CEO is even more enraged, thinking that he was cheating on Tae Ri with Mi Joo, who he mistakes for a rookie actress. Seon Gyeom makes up his mind to take a step which will probably change their lives forever. He asks Mi Joo if he can make the mistake that she was going to earlier. Pulling her close to him, he looks into her eyes and places a soft kiss on her lips before declaring that she’s his girlfriend. Mi Joo is baffled and wonders if he’s crazy. Seon Gyeom has the largest smile on his face as he turns to her and says, “Seriously!”.

Credits :Netflix

