Im Siwan to sing the first OST for his upcoming crime thriller drama ‘Tracer’

Im Siwan, who plays the role of 'Hwang Dong Joo', a talented team leader in ‘Tracer’, participates in the OST song work to increase the immersion of the play. He showed a passion for singing songs as well as writing lyrics. The song 'Fire' adds freshness to the play with lyrics written from the point of view of Hwang Dong Joo, a strong man chasing bad money. In addition, it perfectly captures the charm of the character, who uncovers corruption in his own way.

‘Tracer’ follows Hwang Dong Joo as the chief of taxation division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the tax service. His team includes Seo Hye Young, who has a bright personality and his boss is Oh Young. In Tae Joon is the director of a regional tax office. He is an ambitious man, who has earned his way to the top through corrupt and illegal actions, all-the-while maintaining his cocky attitude.

Son Hyun Joo, who plays the role of In Tae Joon, returns to MBC after 15 years. In Tae Joon is the head of the central regional tax office, who is the second-in-command of the National Tax Service, but constantly struggles to occupy a higher power.

Son Hyun Joo, a well-known actor who boasts a unique aura and acting ability that stands out in his previous work, is expected to show off his restrained charisma in 'Tracer'. Son Hyun Joo, who has been loved by the public for his wide variety of characters, has the fans curious about what kind of charm he will show through 'Tracer'.

Meanwhile, 'Tracer' stars Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, and Park Yong Woo. It will be released for the first time on Wavve on January 7, 2022, and will also be aired on MBC.

