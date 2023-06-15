Im Siwan to lead Squid Game 2 with Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun? Agency and Netflix respond to reports

Im Siwan may be joining the Squid Game universe and there is nothing more that makes us happier today! According to reports on June 15, South Korean star Im Siwan has been cast to lead the upcoming sequel of the globally famed money chaser Squid Game alongside actors Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun. While the two older actors are said to be reprising their roles, Im Siwan is expected to be cast in a new role.

Im Siwan in Squid Game season 2?

It was reported that Im Siwan will lead Squid Game 2 with Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun, who will be returning to their characters of Seong Gi Hun and Hwang In Ho or The Front Man, respectively. Responding to this, Netflix shared that they cannot confirm any details regarding the casting for the show. Similarly, Im Siwan’s agency PLUM A&C denied any confirmation and asked for understanding.

It was previously shared that apart from Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun, The Silent Sea star Gong Yoo is expected to return with his role of the unnamed salesman.

About Squid Game 2

Director and writer Hwang Dong Hyuk has previously confirmed the return of the show following the global success and sensation that was seen in 2021. While the timeframe, script, cast, filming details, and other updates regarding Squid Game 2 have been kept under wraps for now, the fans have been expressing excitement about any and every little information. The show is reported to have the production cost of a whopping 100 billion KRW (about 78 million USD), topping the creation costs of the first season.

About Im Siwan

K-pop idol and actor Im Siwan has been gaining attention due to his genre-spanning roles and versatility portrayal. Last seen in the healing K-drama Summer Strike alongside Kim Seolhyun, he then acted in the role of a suspicious man named Jun Yeong in the Netflix film Unlocked who victimises people around him and steals their personal information. His acting as the antagonist in Emergency Declaration was impressive as fans wait for his upcoming film Road to Boston and K-drama Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’s release.

