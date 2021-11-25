Im Soo Hyang CONFIRMED as female lead for upcoming MBC drama 'Doctor Lawyer' opposite So Ji Sub

On November 25, MBC announced that Im Soo Hyang has been cast in the upcoming drama 'Dr. Lawyer'. She will be acting alongside So Ji Sub and Shin Sung Rok in the drama. It is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery and a prosecutor from the Medical Crimes Department who loses her only family and lover in this surgery process.

Together, they avenge those who did them wrong and rank people based on their wealth and power and comfort. In their revenge process, they will also comfort victims who have been wronged. Earlier this year it was confirmed that, So Ji Sub was will essay the main role of the medical malpractice lawyer Han Yi Han, and Shin Sung Rok will play CEO Jayden Lee.

Im Soo Hyang will take on the role of prosecutor Geum Seok Young of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Medical Crimes Department. She is of the firm belief that criminals are rehabilitated not through forgiveness and leniency, but through punishment. As for truly innocent defendants, she is more eager to declare them innocent than even their own lawyers!

'Doctor Lawyer' is written by Jang Hong Chul of 'Class Of Lies' and directed by Lee Yong Suk of 'Haechi,' 'The Village Achiara’s Secret,' and 'Iljimae.' The drama is slated to air in the first half of 2022.

