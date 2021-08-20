Im Soo Hyang CONFIRMS to join So Ji Sub in THIS new MBC lawyer drama

According to the many media reports on 20th August, it was confirmed that Im Soo Hyang was selected as the female lead in MBC's new drama 'Doctor Lawyer' which is written by Jang Hong-cheol and directed by Lee Yong-seok and it is a medical suspense court drama that punishes people who believe that they exist and comforts unfair victims.

'Doctor Lawyer' is a rigged operation where a genius surgeon (So Ji Sub) who has become a lawyer specializing in medical litigation, and a prosecutor in charge of medical crimes who have lost their one and only family and lover through the operation meet to determine the ranking of life with wealth and power.

Recently, Im Soo Hyang was also cast in the Korean remake of the popular American series ‘Jane The Virgin’ along with ‘Love ft. Marriage and Dating’ star Sung Hoon. Lee Soo Jung, played by Im Soo Hyang, is a senior year college student majoring in Korean language education. Due to the fact that her mother gave birth to her at the early age of 18, then dropped her off at her grandmother's house, Soo Jung was raised to protect her virginity at all costs. However, due to an honest mistake during a hospital checkup, she's suddenly informed that she's pregnant.

Han Ji Hoon, played by Sung Hoon, is the heir and owner of the Marbella Hotel. He is a good-looking character with an average personality and is said to be the typical “bad guy.” He is married but will be single soon, however, he also carries scars from overcoming cancer in his past.

Previously, 'Doctor Lawyer' was a hot topic as So Ji Sub's comeback work. Among them, Im Soo-hyang, who has established herself as a trusted and watched actress through numerous works such as 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', 'Graceful Family' and 'When I Was The Most Prettiest', will join the cast.

'Doctor Lawyer' is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

