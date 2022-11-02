Im Soo Hyang pens heartbreaking letter to late co-star Lee Ji Han following tragic death at Itaewon

Im Soo Hyang The co-star of Lee Ji Han’s drama, Im Soo Hyang , played his ex-girlfriend. Talking about the ongoing filming and her regrets, she penned a heartfelt letter to the late 24 year old. Here’s what her letter said,

On October 29, a tragedy unfolded in the Itaewon region of Seoul, South Korea as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the upcoming Halloween Day. 156 deaths have been recorded so far. Lee Ji Han , who began his acting career following participation in the season 2 of idol survival program ‘Produce 101’ also passed away tragically in Itaewon.

“Ji Han-ah, you have to go to a better place and be happier.

Originally, yesterday was supposed to be a day full of shooting with you but after hearing the news we all gathered at your wake and no one said anything but were just sitting there, in a daze. I just felt a lot of regret when you were taken away because I was well aware of how hard you worked and how you wanted to do a good job as it was just the start for you. And your parents held my hands, telling me about how you went home and bragged that I complimented you for doing a good job. I think I cried a lot thinking about how I should have said one more word of praise, encouraging you more. I felt sorry that I couldn’t take care of you more.

I feel bad that I let my colleague go first but I and the team will work harder thinking of you so that you can be proud of us in that place. And I hope you will be peaceful now.

To everyone that became a star through this Itaewon incident, may you rest in peace.”

Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol

The upcoming MBC drama stars Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang in the lead roles of Kkokdu and Gye Jeol respectively. Lee Ji Han was shooting for the role of Jung Yi Deun, the ex-boyfriend of Han Gye Jeol. The drama has since put a hold on filming.