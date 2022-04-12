Im Soo Hyang’s ‘Jane The Virgin’ remake confirms May premiere despite broadcast schedule conflict

Over the past week, MBC and SBS had been in a dispute over the broadcast schedules of two upcoming dramas, both starring ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ star Im Soo Hyang. The issue arose due to SBS’ plans to air the actress’ upcoming drama ‘Starting Today, We’ (literal title) in May, despite MBC already planning to air another drama starring Im Soo Hyang, ‘Doctor Lawyer’, in the same month.

On April 12, a representative from SBS confirmed that ‘Starting Today, We’, will go ahead with premiering in May, as had been previously announced. The series has now been confirmed to premiere on May 9 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST). The drama had originally not been scheduled to overlap with ‘Doctor Lawyer’, but was moved from its original air date of April 11, to the Monday-Tuesday slot in May, following unforeseen issues with two other SBS dramas.

When reports of the dispute were released on April 5, a representative from MBC had stated that the contrast between the tones of the two dramas and Im Soo Hyang’s two roles would be damaging to both the series, on account of clashing marketing. Further, according to MBC’s representative, viewers would find it tough to fully imagine the actress as her character in either show.

In response, a representative from SBS stated, “As the days of the week and time slots in which the drama will air are different and because the subject matter of the two dramas is completely different as well, we do not think there will be any problems.”

SBS’ ‘Starting Today, We’ is a Korean remake of the hit American series ‘Jane The Virgin’ (based on a Venezuelan telenovela). Im Soo Hyang plays the role of Oh Woo Ri, who ends up carrying the child of a cosmetic group’s CEO played by Sung Hoon, following a medical exam accident.

Meanwhile, currently slated to premiere on May 27, MBC’s ‘Doctor Lawyer’ sees Im Soo Hyang in the role of prosecutor Geum Seok Young from Seoul’s Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Medical Crimes Department, opposite So Ji Sub, who will be taking on the role of a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery.

