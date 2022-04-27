Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon & Shin Dong Wook are stuck in a love triangle in posters for ‘Woori The Virgin’

SBS's new drama 'Woori The Virgin', which will be aired on May 9 , features Im Soo Hyang's delightful appearance in a wedding dress, Sung Hoon and Shin Dong Wook, respectively. It is a romantic comedy that takes place when Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo Hyang), who has been chaste till before marriage, has Raphael's child (Sung Hoon), the CEO of a cosmetic group, in an unexpected accident.

The first poster has Im Soo Hyang wearing a white wedding dress with a square neckline that stands out and focuses her attention with her elegant yet innocent beauty. In particular, Im Soo Hyang is running towards her somewhere with her face enjoying her freedom, stimulating curiosity about what happened to Oh Woo Ri during her drama.

Im Soo Hyang takes on the role of Oh Woo Ri, an assistant writer for a popular drama that is currently airing, and Sung Hoon takes on the role of Raphael, a cosmetic group CEO and biological father of a child. Shin Dong Wook will transform into Lee Kang Jae, a homicide detective who has been silently by her side even though he knows his fiance Im Soo Hyang's premarital chastity decision, and will present a different romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, and Shin Dong Wook's new Monday-Tuesday drama SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Woori The Virgin', a romantic comedy bustling with surprises and shocks, is scheduled to premiere on May 9.

