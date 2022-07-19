Im Soo Hyang in talks to star in upcoming medical fantasy drama ‘Season of Kkok Du’

On July 15, an official from actress Im Soo Hyang’s agency shared with a South Korean media outlet that the actress is in talks to star in the upcoming series, ‘Season of Kkok Du’. The official stated, “Im Soo Hyang is positively reviewing the role of the main character in MBC’s new drama ‘Season of Kkok Du’”.

‘Season of Kkok Du’ is a medical fantasy drama, in which a grim reaper (titular character Kkok Du) takes a break from his work every 99 years, and spends 49 days in the human world. During his visit this time around, he inhabits the body of the human Do Ji Woo and meets a female doctor Han Gye Jeol, who has the mysterious ability to order him around. Previously, it was reported that actor Kim Jung Hyun is positively reviewing the titular role of Kkok Du, as his return to television in his first appearance in a drama in about a year and a half, following his starring role in ‘Mr. Queen’.

Im Soo Hyang first rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Dan Sa Ran, in the 2011 series ‘New Tales of Gisaeng’. Her portrayal of the role brought her the SBS Drama Award for Best New Star and the Korea Drama Award for Best New Actress. Im Soo Hyang rose to further popularity in 2018, with her portrayal of Kang Mi Rae in the JTBC romantic comedy series ‘Gangnam Beauty’.

Recently, the actress worked in SBS’ ‘Woori the Virgin’, which is based on the American series ‘Jane the Virgin’ and stars Im Soo Hyang in the titular role. Im Soo Hyang is presently starring in MBC’s ‘Doctor Lawyer’ as a prosecutor.