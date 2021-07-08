Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun cast as lead for the new school thriller tvN drama

Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun cast as leads for new drama ‘Melancholia’

On July 8, tvN announced that Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun are confirmed to star in the upcoming drama ‘Melancholia’. The drama is set in a well known school where corruption has spread like a virus and only the influential can have the best of the best. Soon, the school is faced with a terrible scandal which involves teachers and students in sexual relationships. The drama is written by Kim Ji Un of ‘Doctor John’ fame and directed by Kim Sang Hyub of ‘Extraordinary You’ fame.

Ji Yoon Soo, played by Im Soo Jung, is a high school math teacher who appears good-natured on the outside but gets very tenacious and stubborn once she makes up her mind about something. Extremely passionate about math, she is a teacher who encourages her students to find their own answers. Lee Do Hyun takes on the character of math genius Baek Seung Yoo. He is a guy of few words who is a voluntary outsider and enjoys taking photos with a DSLR camera. Although ranked last place at his high school, he dominated math Olympiads when he was younger, entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 10, and dropped out at age 12.

Lee Do Hyun has been rising to the top with notable roles in dramas like ‘Hotel Del Luna’, ‘18 Again’, ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Youth of May’ and the netizens have been in awe of his amazing acting skills. He always seems to have great chemistry with all of his co-actors and now, we are curious to see his chemistry with Im Soo Jung.

Im Soo Jung is reuniting with tvN after two years since the success of ‘Search: WWW’. She is also known for her role in the fantasy thriller drama ‘Chicago Typewriter’. She has always chosen scripts that challenge her as an actor and to see her in this role as a soft hearted mathematics teacher will be interesting to see.

The drama is set to release in the second half of this year and we cannot wait to see the interesting premise and chemistry of the lead actors.

Credits :News1tvN

