Im Soo Jung might make a comeback to the small screen as a lead in the upcoming drama, Melancholia

The ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ actress Im Soo Jung is reviewing a lead role in an upcoming movie that will mark her return to the small screen.

On April 2, actress Im Soo Jung’s agency King Kong by Starship said that the actress has been offered a main role in ‘Melancholia’ and is positively considering, according to Sports Trends. If she accepts the role, it will mark her comeback to the screen after two years. Her last project was a drama series, the hit romance melodrama show ‘Search: WWW’.

The upcoming show, titled ‘Melancholia’ is a story that revolves around a sex scandal that takes place between a teacher and a student in a prestigious private high school, turning everyone’s life upside down. The role offered to Im Soo Jung is that of Ji Yoon Soo, a high school math teacher who gets involved with a former student who was a minor when they first met and is now an adult. Her character is someone who has a bright smile and personality but is very stubborn when she makes up her mind about something.

The know-hows of the upcoming drama hasn’t been released yet. There’s no confirmation about the drama’s filming and release date too. Im Soo Jung holds the power to make any character her own, as is seen by the acts she has done previously. She has also won the 33rd Blue Dragon Film Awards for her incredible role in the romcom ‘All About My Wife’, which is based on the Argentinean film ‘Un novio para mi mujer’ (A Boyfriend For My Wife). She was also cast in the popular drama, ‘Chicago Typewriter’ in 2017 opposite Yoo Ah In.

Im Soo Jung’s acting talent has only increased with each passing day. It will definitely be exciting to watch her make a comeback in this intense storyline drama too.

