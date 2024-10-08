Im Soo Jung set to make debut as producer with upcoming horror movie The Second Child starring Park So Yi and Yuna

Im Soo Jung will be marking her debut as a producer with the upcoming film The Second Child. Additionally, Park So Yi and Yuna have also been confirmed to be taking the lead role in the project. Im Soo Jung is known for her roles in dramas like Search: WWW, Chicago Typewriter and more.

On October 8, it was reported that the upcoming horror film The Second Child will be starring The Atypical Family's Park So Yi and Good Partner's Yuna as the main leads along with Im Soo Young. The Search: WWW actress is also co-producing the project.

The Second Child is about the story of the second daughter Su An who wakes up from a coma after three years, and Jae In, a doppelganger of the dead daughter of her mother Geu Mok who believes that her first Su Reun committed suicide.

In particular, The Second Child is actress Lim Soo Jung's first producer debut, drawing more attention. As a co-producer, she participated in the entire planning and production process for two years.

Lim Soo Jung said, "I was fascinated by the scenario and participated in the entire process of making a movie with the title of producer for the first time, and the affection and responsibility for the work increased. I will do my best to finish the work safely for the rest of the time."

Yoo Eun Jung, who won the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival's Audience Award for The Door of Night Open has directed The Second Child.

