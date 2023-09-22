'I'm the youngest daughter': When The Heirs' Park Hyung Sik became Kim Woo Bin's sister in hilarious scene

Park Hyung Sik played a bright character in the 2013 K-drama widely popular as The Heirs. He gave some iconic scenes alongside none other than Kim Woo Bin who stole the hearts of millions of fans through this particular show. One scene that never fails to put a smile on viewers is when Park Hyung Sik turns into Kim Woo Bin's sister in The Heirs.

The Heirs' Park Hyung Sik became Kim Woo Bin's sister

Park Hyung Sik is famous for his versatility. He can play the role of a male lead radiating the golden retriever energy and also play a fearless cop who would go above and beyond to protect his love. We bring you the scene by one of the most loved characters of Park Hyung Sik. He played the role of Jo Myung Soo, who was Choi Young Do's (Kim Woo Bin) best pal. They displayed their playful banter in the drama and stole the show with this one scene that fans can never forget. While the reporters were waiting for Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho), they stopped Choi Young Do and Jo Myung Soo who entered the school to ask them some questions. Jo Myung Soo quickly grabbed their attention, asking them to pose for his camera. The reporters asked Choi Young Do, who he was.

To this question Choi Young Do replied savagely, "I am the third son of Jae Guk group, why?" And Jo Myung Soo added, "I am the youngest daughter, oho ho ho". Then Choi Young Do asked him, "Let's go! Myung Sook (changing Myung Soo to a female name Myung Sook)". Jo Myung Soo ended the scene with a cheeky reply, "Yes Oppa! (A female's elder brother). This hilarious scene is imprinted in the hearts of fans.

Park Hyung Sik and Kim Woo Bin's recent activities

Park Hyung Sik is all set to present an award at the Fact Music Awards 2023. He previously appeared in the sageuk drama Our Blooming Youth. He is also gearing up for his upcoming drama Doctor Slump with Park Shin Hye. Kim Woo Bin recently did the Netflix K-drama Black Knight. He will also be appearing in Na PD's reality show with EXO's D.O., Kim Ki Bang and Lee Kwang Soo.

