'I'm touched by your message': BTS' V reacts to NewJeans' Danielle's cover of his song Rainy Days

BTS' V took to Instagram Stories to acknowledge and praise Danielle's cover. The NewJeans member covered the song Rainy Days released by the Layover singer and revealed the thoughts and emotions she felt when she listened to it first. The cover was released on August 30 on the official YouTube channel of the girl group.

BTS' V reacts to NewJeans' Danielle's cover of his song Rainy Days

The BTS member is gearing up for his solo debut album which will be released on September 8. CEO Min Hee Jin of the agency ADOR is leading the production of the Sweet Night singer's upcoming album. Since NewJeans is under the management of ADOR, Danielle shared that the members heard his album ahead of the release before she covered the song Rainy Days. The song is one of the pre-releases that was made available on streaming platforms with another B-side track called Love Me Again on August 11.

Showcasing her soulful vocals the Super Shy singer received praises from fans and even the original creator of the song acknowledged it. He took to Instagram to share her cover and captioned it, "NewJeans' Danielle's message, I'm touched". He added another story where she spoke about listening to the title track Slow Dancing and captioned it, "How did it sound? Tell me in a bit more detail about it". Later he went on a live video session to react to the cover as he appreciated it so much, he gave an adorable thumbs up.

NewJeans' Danielle about Rainy Days

While revealing that the NewJeans members were listening to their own songs, ADOR's CEO suggested they should listen to V's songs as well. The ETA singer revealed she was in love with the song since the moment she heard it saying, "It resonated with me so much so as soon as I heard it. It brought me back to a rainy day from my childhood. Where I would sit by the window and look outside. While waiting for someone? That kind of feeling". She said that the song touched her deeply since it has a vintage vibe to it. She spoke about the title track and said, "I heard the title track, it's so good and you should really look forward to it. I'm excited for it as well".

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V and Arthdal Chronicles 2 star Lee Joon Gi to appear on You Quiz On The Block? Find Out