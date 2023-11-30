‘I’m very grateful’: Song Kang expresses gratitude for Sweet Home season 1's soaring popularity

On November 30th, the press conference for Netflix's original series Sweet Home Season 2 took place at S Factory D-dong, Seongdong, Seoul. The event was attended by stars of the show Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Jin Young, Yoo Oh Sung, Kim Moo Yeol, and director Lee Eung Bok.

During the conference, Song Kang, the lead star, acknowledged the success and popularity of the past season.

During the press conference for Sweet Home Season 2, Song Kang, who portrays Cha Hyun Soo in the Sweet Home series, reminisced about the popularity of Season 1, released in 2020. He expressed gratitude for the drama's success, acknowledging its top rank at the time as a motivating force to work harder.

On this day, he further shared insights into his personal and professional development since Sweet Home. The actor expressed that the series holds great significance for him, being one of the projects that shaped him into the person he is today. In preparation for Season 2, Song Kang delved into introspection, maintaining a diary on Hyun Soo's character. Given the fantastical nature of the story, he considered the distance from reality while reflecting on Hyun Soo's thoughts and emotions.

Hinting at Season 2, the actor revealed the emergence of new impactful beings and teased mysterious events and stories involving monsters with new desires.

Sweet Home is adapted from the Naver Webtoon of the same name created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The first season, released on Netflix on December 18, 2020, follows the story of Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) who, after an unexpected family tragedy, moves into an apartment. Soon, monsters start appearing, trapping the people inside. The residents must fend for themselves within the building, realizing that dangers lurk everywhere outside, as they strive to survive as long as possible.

In Sweet Home Season 2, the narrative continues with the residents of Green Home Apartments, led by Cha Hyun Soo, as they battle monsters to venture beyond their base. Seeking refuge at a baseball stadium, survivors from various places come together. However, they face threats not only from the monsters outside but also from the monstrous desires of those among them.

Sweet Home 2’s theme explores new desires, events, and struggles in a world where intense desires can turn people into monsters. Specifically, Hyun Soo and the Green Home survivors strive to adapt to their new living situation while encountering other mysterious beings. The drama’s season 2 is set to premiere on December 1st.

Now seeing the massive popularity of the series, the post-apocalyptic K-drama starring Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, and more has also confirmed a season 3.

