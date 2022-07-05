Imitation’s Seo Ji Hoon and A Love So Beautiful’s So Ju Yeon to lead new webtoon based drama

On July 5, Seo Ji Hoon and So Ju Yeon will work together as the male lead Ha Min and the female lead So Myeon in the webtoon original drama 'Youth Blossom' which is a romantic comedy about the love and friendship of 18-year-old high school students who are just starting their youth.

It is based on the popular webtoon 'Youth Blossom' (written by Hong Deok, pictured by NEMONE), which is serialised in popularity on Naver Webtoon. Jaedam, a specialised comics agency, joined hands with Playlist, a drama production company, and Corpus Korea, a content distributor.

The original webtoon 'Youth Blossom' started serialising in June 2020 and has maintained the top spot in Naver webtoon's popularity until now. Starting with the webtoon service in China last year, it is so popular that it has been translated and exported to eight countries including Japan, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Spain, France, and Indonesia. As news of the drama was spread, interest in the cast was focused, Seo Ji Hoon and So Ju Yeon are selected as the lead roles, which is expected to stimulate more expectations.

Seo Ji Hoon made his debut with 'Signal' in 2016, and Seo Ji Hoon has appeared in 'Solomon's Perjury', 'School 2017', 'My Love Story', 'Gyeryong Fairy Tale', 'Drama Stage - Banya', 'Chosun Marriage Agency - Flower Crew', Through steady work activities such as 'Welcome' and 'That guy is that guy', he has proven his ability to digest various characters.

So Ju Yeon received a lot of love for her role in 'Romantic Doctor Kim 2', and after that, she was recognized for her acting skills by appearing in 'Lovestruck in the City', 'A Love So Beautiful', and 'Drama Special 2021 Set'.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.