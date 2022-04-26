‘Imitation’ star Lee Jun Young to lead alongside Hyeri in MBC’s new drama ‘One Hundred Won Butler’?

On April 26th, his agency J-Flex said, "It is true that Lee Jun Young received an offer to appear in the drama 'One Hundred Won Butler'." It is a drama depicting the story of 'Kim Butler', a man who completes errands starting at 100 won per day, and 'Baek Dong Joo', a funeral director who grants wishes of the dead, who runs an errand company Il Dang Baek. Hyeri has been cast as the female lead for MBC’s upcoming drama.

Lee Jun Young is a South Korean singer, rapper and actor. In June 2014, he debuted as a member of U-KISS. In October 2017, he joined survival program ‘The Unit’, in which he finished in first place and became a member of the project group UNB.

Apart from his group's activities, he has participated in various television dramas, notably ‘Avengers Social Club’ (2017), marking his career breakthrough, ‘Goodbye to Goodbye’ (2018), ‘Class of Lies’ (2019), ‘Good Casting’ (2020), ‘Please Don’t Date Him’ (2020), ‘Imitation’ (2021) and ‘Let Me Be Your Knight’ (2021).

Hyeri rose to fame as the youngest member of girl group Girl's Day, and was named as the ‘Nation's Little Sister’ by the South Korean media due to her immense popularity after appearing as a fixed cast member on ‘Real Men’ (2014). She later became known for her leading role in television drama ‘Reply 1988’ (2015), which was the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history at the time.

Other notable works include ‘Entertainer’ (2016), ‘Two Cops’ (2017–2018), ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ (2021) and ‘Moonshine’ (2021–2022). She ranked third in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2016, and is one of the highest-paid commercial models in South Korea. She was a regular cast member on ‘Amazing Saturday’.

