‘Imitation’ star Park Ji Yeon to return to the big screen with the upcoming thriller film ‘Woman in Fire’

According to her agency Longzen Entertainment on the 25th, Park Ji yeon was cast as the main character of the movie 'Woman in Fire'. It is the first time in 6 years since the Korean-Chinese joint film 'Haehoo' in 2015. 'Woman in Fire' (Director Yoo Young-sun) is a thriller in which an actor who is preparing for a comeback after a long hiatus gets caught up in an unexpected incident and heads for an uncontrollable catastrophe.

Director Yoo Young-sun, who was known as a screenwriter for dramas such as 'Vampire Detective' and 'Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul-ho', drew attention in the thriller genre by directing films such as 'The Witch' and 'Song of Songs'. Park Ji-yeon takes on the role of Lee Soo-yeon, the main character who dreams of a comeback after experiencing a crisis due to a momentary mistake in the life of a famous actress. As she has continued her acting career by appearing in web dramas such as 'The Witch Next Door' and KBS' 'Imitation', expectations are high as to what kind of acting she will perform in this movie.

Park Ji-yeon, through her agency, said, "Thriller is a genre I have always wanted to try. I will do my best to show good acting." Meanwhile, the first filming of the movie 'Woman in Fire' will start on August 27th. In addition to Park Ji-yeon, Song Ji eun from the group Secret and actress Kim Nuri will appear.

Park Ji-yeon (born June 7, 1993), referred to as Jiyeon, is a singer and actress.She debuted as a member of girl group T-ara in July 2009. The group went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Apart from her group's activities, she has also starred in various television dramas such as Soul (2009), Master of Study (2010), Dream High 2 (2012), Triangle (2014), also starred in various films such as Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp (2012), Encounter (2015). She debuted as a solo artist with her first EP, Never Ever, on May 20, 2014, making her the first T-ara member to debut as a solo artist.

