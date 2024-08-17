‘In the toilet’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Red Velvet’s Seulgi reveal unconventional quirky way they became friends

On August 17, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared on the YouTube show Hi Seulgi, where Seulgi shared the story of how she became friends with Jisoo and Lisa.

In the YouTube show, they stopped by a restaurant where Seulgi reminisced about meeting Jisoo and Lisa in the bathroom at an awards show and wanting to befriend them. The pair also traveled to Yangpyeong, where heavy rain created a romantic atmosphere.

While sharing a meal, Jisoo and Seulgi reminisced about their first meeting, noting that they both visited the same salon. Jisoo mentioned that some of the salon staff had told her that Red Velvet frequented the place, and she wanted to befriend them because she was the same age as Wendy and Seulgi. Jisoo eventually had the opportunity to meet Seulgi at the 2019 Gaon Chart Music Awards, now known as the Circle Chart Music Awards.

Instead of meeting backstage like many idols do, Jisoo and Seulgi first crossed paths in the bathroom. They shared more details about their initial encounter, with Seulgi noting that Lisa was also there. Seulgi admitted she initially thought they might not become close because they were from different agencies. However, Jisoo quickly put those worries to rest with her bright and friendly greeting. Without hesitation, Jisoo told Seulgi that she wanted to be friends. Seulgi agreed; the rest is history of how they became so close!

Advertisement

Watch the episode below-

During their trip to Yangpyeong, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seulgi explored the Yangpyeong market, enjoyed tasty street food like Hotteok, took fun photos at photo booths, and later went to a restaurant for a comforting meal. They decided to buy peaches instead of a watermelon, opting for the smaller fruit due to space constraints.

Jisoo and Seulgi also chatted about Jisoo’s upcoming zombie-themed drama, *NewTopia*, revealing that the cast had just finished filming. Jisoo shared that the series is based on the novel Influenza and mentioned that while she didn’t find much difficult at first, the shoot became challenging as the cast had to wear the same clothes throughout July and winter. Seulgi responded with enthusiasm, expressing her eagerness to watch Jisoo’s new project as soon as it’s released.

This episode of Hi Seulgi not only gave fans a peek into Jisoo’s professional challenges but also highlighted the warm friendship between the two artists. The vlog was a charming mix of personal stories and professional insights, making it a must-watch for fans of both BLACKPINK and Red Velvet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 years of Red Velvet: Know how Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri’s dual concept for music set them apart in world of K-pop