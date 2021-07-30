India among the TOP countries tweeting about Kpop; BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK most tweeted about

K-pop is always a hot trend on social media. Multiple companies have released reports of the rising use of their platforms especially when it comes to speaking about South Korean culture and its widely popular music industry. A front runner in this exchange of information has always been the social media giant, Twitter. Indian fans have always found reliable news and carried discussions on Twitter, ranking high for its use among multiple other countries.

A demographic study by Twitter has now revealed that India is one of the leading countries widely interested to speak on the topic of K-pop. India ranks a whopping 10th on the country-wise report spanning across the globe. Fan clubs are spurting across every town in the country and Indian fans are looking forward to more interactions with their favourite artists.

Heightened K-pop interest and the consequent release of content has been brought about majorly on Twitter. With the number of K-pop artists debuting and returning to the K-pop scene, increasing greatly in the last few years, fans are finding their go-to place for all the latest updates.

There has been a greater surge in K-pop related discourse on Twitter over the years. A recent report of the past year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) states that as many as 7.5 billion tweets were made during that time. The staggering number is an all-time high for the social networking service as last year’s reports showed 6.1 Billion tweets as the official number.

With the popularity of K-pop, there are a few leading artists most talked about on Twitter. Groups have always had a bigger fan following as compared to solo acts in the K-pop scene and that is very evident in the reports. BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK, EXO and TREASURE take the top five spots, in that order. The Top 20 names are all groups which doesn’t come as a shocker to their fans.

Are you one of these people, tweeting from India? Let us know below.