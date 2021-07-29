Indian ARMYs rejoice as BTS send congratulatory message to Hyundai India

Hyundai is undoubtedly one of the most trusted automobile brands in India, and what adds up to their already supportive customer base is their incredible choice with ambassadors. On completing 25 long years in India, the automobile gaint was congratulated by their global brand ambassadors BTS. The company shared a video message by all the seven members through its official Twitter account on 27 July IST and got an overwhelming response by desi ARMYs as Indian ARMYs can’t keep calm when the boys mention their country. The members said, “Congratulations to Hyundai for completing 25 years in India. As Hyundai’s brand ambassadors we would like to wish Hyundai Motor India all the best as they start a new journey of success in India.”

Here’s the video message.

The Bangtan Boys congratulates Hyundai and India on their 25 years long and marvelous journey which is carry forward together for the development of the nation. @bts_bighit .

.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #BTS #HyundaiHQInauguration #CenterOfTransformation #CommittedToIndia pic.twitter.com/Iuioad0AWC — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 27, 2021

The group first collaborated with the domestic brand as Global Brand Ambassadors for the launch of its largest three row SUV, the Palisade. The car was soon known as ‘The BTS Car’.

The boys are often seen subtly promoting the South Korean brand. From arriving at the ‘Grammy Awards’ in Hyundai’s NEXO SUV to shooting BTS’ Run episodes in its showroom, the septet have made sure that they represent the domestic automobile producer in the best light.

Around a month ago, the brand also shared a video of the seven boys welcoming Boston Dynamics’ robots Spot and Atlas to the family. The boys were amused by the robots’ intelligence as they asked questions and danced along with the robot on their promotional song ‘IONIQ: I’m into it’.

