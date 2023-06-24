Indian artist Badshah clarifies lyrics mentioning BTS in latest track Issa Vibe after fans criticize him

Recently, Badshah came under fire for using inappropriate lyrics regarding BTS in Issa Vibe from the film Bloody Daddy. The lyrics are ‘BTS Bibba’ where Bibba in Punjabi means woman. When hearing it, ARMYs flooded to Twitter, tagged Badshah and asked him to apologize for insulting BTS in his song. Some said he used their name for ‘clout and fame’ while others say that he is being rude towards the artists.

Badshah’s reply:

After seeing all the criticisms that were thrown his way, he took to Instagram to explain himself and clarify the actual lyrics of the song. In his story, he wrote the line in the song, saying, “Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS 'BIEBER’” as well as added the ear emoji to indicate that they need to listen to the lyrics well. Seeing this clarification, the fans thanked him for showing the actual lyrics of the song and were happy that he wasn’t insulting the group. Many Badshah fans had initially hit back ARMYs for the criticisms but many said that it was because they were used to people insulting BTS for no reason and they were protective over them.

BTS’ activities:

In honor of the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut, V recently released a live performance of Le Jazz de V, a jazz cover. The two songs, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek, feature a lot of scat singing with crooning and ad-lib, which is an authentic jazz singing technique that is in line with the performance of the jazz band. He demonstrated his abilities as a jazz vocalist with a tone that was graceful and elegant. Baz Luhrmann, best known for his role in the musical Moulin Rouge, showed interest by liking photos and videos posted by V on Instagram during the filming of Le Jazz de V. There are not many artists he follows. The American jazz community paid close attention to and praised V's rendition of the jazz song. On the main Twitter page, the video that was covered by V was introduced by the official account of Irving Berlin, the composer of Cheek to Cheek. "I like 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas' sung by V," was also the official response from Bing Crosby, who released 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' in 1951.

