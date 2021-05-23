The Indian BTS ARMY had a major role to play in helping BTS’ Butter achieve THESE spectacular records

Since May 21, ARMYs have been keeping busy, making sure BTS rises to the top. Here are some of their achievements during the wee hours of May 23. Check them out here.

BTS’ second all-English single ‘Butter’ started breaking records and topping charts in just 13 minutes of its release. With a 90s pop vibe, the global septet has outdone themselves again, with ‘Butter’ now proving to be the ultimate summer bop. It references several classic pop culture moments (Usher, Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal) while being exceptionally self-aware of their gorgeous looks and power.

Just 13 minutes into its release, the power of their fandom ARMY came forth, when the world saw ‘Butter’ crossing 10 million views. Later in the day, they broke two more records, the biggest YouTube premiere record and the fastest MV to reach 100 million views. Well, that was just the start. As Indian ARMYs had a peaceful night’s sleep, Butter recorded more wins and number ones!

BTS’ Butter achieved a certified all-kill on iCHARTs, Korea’s real time music chart. It achieved #1 on Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs charts! Not just this, they even achieved the biggest Spotify debut of all time, breaking the previous record held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care, which had recorded 10.977 million streams! The smooth summer bop debuted on Spotify with a massive 11,042,335 first-day streams, becoming the biggest debut in Spotify history. It even debuted on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart at number 2!

Another win for BTS’ Indian ARMYs is that they played a major role in getting BTS to achieve their biggest Spotify debut. As pointed out by fans, India was the second in the top three countries that contributed to the Spotify streams! ‘Butter’ clocked in a massive 1,156,196 streams! Not to forget, they made ‘Butter’ Spotify India’s biggest debut of all time too.

Top 3 countries streaming Butter on Spotify (DEBUT) 1. 1.917.442

2. 1.156.196

3. 753.286 I'M SCARED OF INDIAN ARMYS Y'ALL LITERALLY MONSTER STREAMERS!! — Nimi (@nimeoww) May 22, 2021

In case some ARMYs don’t know, ‘Butter’ even clocked number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in around 101 regions such as Germany, Australia, UK, USA and more.

BTS will be performing ‘Butter’ for the first-ever time on the Billboard Music Awards, in which they are nominated for four categories - Top Social Artist, Top Duo/Group, Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song (Dynamite).

The music awards will air on May 24, 5:30 AM IST.

What more records do you see Butter breaking? Share them with us in the comments below!

Congratulations to BTS!

Credits :Big Hit Music

