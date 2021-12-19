The Indian food you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK has become synonymous with music, fashion, style and all that is glamorous in the world. While it may seem like the band has been around for ages, it was only 5 years ago that they made their debut with the track Whistle. Since then, the alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have gone from young trainees to powerhouses that rock at almost everything they do.

So today, we’re helping you determine which alum matches your personality the best. Scroll down and take the quiz below to find out!

