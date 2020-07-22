Indian Matchmaking: Akshay, Aparna, Pradhyuman; Did Sima Taparia's clients actually end up with their matches?

Wondering who the famous Sima aunty aka Sima Taparia is and what happened to her client? Well, we've got you covered.

SPOILER ALERT: Unless you've been off the internet, you would have come across memes and the debate surrounding the series titled Indian Matchmaking. The Netflix reality series unfolds the lives of a South Mumbai-based matchmaker, Sima Taparia, and her Indian clients spread across India and the United States. The eight-episode series sees the matchmaker interacting (and judging) potential brides and grooms and becoming their "bridge" to meet the right one. Having married at the age of 19, Sima has been working in the matchmaking industry for years.

The series reinforced several cultural stereotypes about India, celebrating colourism, and giving the world an example of the renowned "aunty gaze." Through the episodes, we meet many clients which include Aparna (a lawyer), Nadia (a wedding planner), Vyasar (a public school teacher), Pradhyuman (jewellery designer) and Akshay (a businessman) among others. They meet several potential matches but the series fails to reveal who the clients finally end up with. But we are here to solve that mystery for you!

These clients spoke to a few international media organisations and revealed NONE of them found their life partners courtesy Sima aunty. Aparna, who is based out of Houston, told Oprah Magazine that she is still looking for the right man. However, she is in touch with the men she was set up with on the series. "We’re actually good friends. That’s a positive experience that came out of the show. To walk away with three people you can relate to, and who are good and kind and grounded, is a success in my book,” she said.

Nadia from New Jersey met two people on the series via aunty ji. While we witnessed her relationship with Vinay did not end the way we all prayed, she was set up with a lawyer, Shekhar. Their first date went off well but she told Los Angeles Times that she did not end up with him either. "Being off camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive. But it helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner," she said.

Viewers and Sima aunty herself had nothing but good things to tell about Vyasar from Austin, Texas. He too interacted with two women on the series but did not end with either one of them. "It’s no one’s fault. Matchmaking really is tough. Both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I’m proud to call friends,” Vyasar said. It took over 150 rejections for Pradhyuman from Mumbai to finally say yes to Delhi-based model Rushali. Things looked good for the two as they went horse-riding on the first date and had their share of fun. However, they rode towards different paths Pradhyuman revealed. "We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead. I’m still looking for the right one,” he told LA Times.

The only potential wedding in the making was of Mumma's boy Akshay from Mumbai. He found his ideal match in a girl from Udaipur and there was a regal style engagement that took place in the series finale episode as well. But that was all, Akshay revealed. "A few days later, there were some things which we found out that did not go down well with us, and eventually I called it off," he said.

As for Sima, we wouldn't be surprised if her business further grows following the stint. Speaking with Conde Nast, she said that one of the guruji on the series had predicted the series would become popular. "I trust him a hundred percent. I went to him when my two daughters were getting married and he was the one who told me this Netflix series would be a huge hit. And he has been right on every count,” she said, speaking of the Janardhan Dhurbe, a Mumbai-based face reader.

Well, the series has become popular, just not sure if it is for the right reasons. Have you watched the Netflix series? Let us know your verdict in the comments below.

