Indian Matchmaking: Akshay, Aparna, Pradyuman, Nadia, if you could match them, who would it be with?

The latest new reality show Indian Matchmaking on Netflix has taken social media by storm since its release a few weeks ago. Revolving around Mumbai 'top matchmaker' Sima Taparia, the series showcases singles in India and the US on the quest to find a suitable life partner by enlisting her matchmaking services. The show has garnered attention from all quarters and has also been bashed equally for reinforcing stereotypes. The eight-episode series, however, has entertained many who call it as a show that they 'hate it but love it'.

Indian Matchmaking is also thoroughly interesting because of its characters. From straight-faced Aparna to the chirpy Nadia, the women may have not found their life partner but definitely kept us hooked to the small screen. So were the guys like Akshay who wanted someone 'exactly like his mother' and Pradyuman who couldn't make up his mind. Apart from these four, the series also featured Ankita from Delhi, crowd-favourite Vyasar from Texas, Roopam and other suitors who appeared in various episodes through the series.

Did you know that none of these singles actually end up with their potential partners eventually? Yes, you heard that right. While the series showed their relationships as open ended, some of them revealed that they did not end up with that person. Aparna, who is based out of Houston, told Oprah Magazine that she is still looking for the right man. Whereas Nadia, also did not end up with Shekhar despite the two hitting off on their first date.

As for Akshay, who seemed to have found his ideal match in a girl from Udaipur, revealed that the wedding was eventually called off.

So, if you had to play cupid, which of these couples would you match?

