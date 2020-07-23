  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Indian Matchmaking prompts Twitter debate for being discriminative & problematic; Here’s why

Indian Matchmaking is receiving backlash from Twitterati for its casteist and sexist approach to finding a life partner. The show that is currently one of the highest-ranked shows in India at the moment, follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps singletons find a prospective partner.
3548 reads Mumbai
Indian Matchmaking prompts Twitter debate for being discriminative & problematic; Here’s whyIndian Matchmaking prompts Twitter debate for being discriminative & problematic; Here’s why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Everyone’s current favourite show Indian Matchmaking about a matchmaker from Mumbai who is catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms and their parents, has triggered an online debate about arranged marriages in India. The eight-episode series, Indian Matchmaking, premiered on Netflix last week and is currently one of the most top-ranked shows. It features Sima Taparia, a real-life matchmaker, who offers her services to families in India and abroad.

 

Sima navigates through the series implying that arranged marriages in India are mostly guided by parents who want to find a "suitable match" for their children. The show has become the subject of memes, jokes, and criticism, and has triggered an online debate about the pickiness of the potential spouses and their parents, with long lists of demands centring around factors like caste, height or skin colour.

 

The show "makes very clear how regressive Indian communities can be. Where sexism, casteism, and classism are a prevalent part of the process of finding a life partner," wrote a Twitter user. "The show is simply holding a mirror to the ugly society we are a part of," another user, wrote.

 

Created by Oscar-nominated director Smriti Mundhra, the show follows Sima Taparia's visits to the homes of families who want her to help find an ideal spouse. After understanding their criteria, she presents the resumes of prospective matches and then arranges for meetings. "The two families have their reputation and many millions of dollars at stake. So the parents guide their children," Taparia says at one point in the show, referring to some of her wealthier clients.

 

In the first episode titled Slim, Trim and Educated, we see Taparia sitting with an Indian mother. Just as she says: "So you want smart, outgoing, height ..." the mother interjects, "I won't even consider a girl below 5 feet 3 inches." The mother tells Taparia her son had received a lot of marriage proposals, but none have panned out because, in most cases, the prospective bride's education or height were not ideal.

 

While most people are left perplexed by the unrealistic standards the show sets and encourages, some have also praised the show for its honesty and treating its subjects respectfully, "The hate against it is, frankly, baffling, Indian Matchmaking is well on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon," a Twitter user wrote.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement