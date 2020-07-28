Indian Matchmaking's Smriti Mundhra on criticism: This is the reality of how people in our culture still think

Indian Matchmaking's creator Smriti Mundhra has recently reacted to the criticisms that the show has been subjected to in the past few days. Read on for further details.

Netflix’s brand new reality show Indian Matchmaking has created quite a stir on the internet ever since it premiered on the popular streaming platform. It’s mostly because of strong criticism that the show has come to the limelight of late. Its creator Smriti Mundhra has finally opened up on the show, matchmaker Sima Taparia, the controversies related to it, and various other facts in one of her recent interviews with Scroll. Well, Smriti didn’t really expect the show to spark off this way!

Yes, you heard it right. She says that she was aware that Indian Matchmaking would be big but didn’t expect it to be like how it has turned up in present times. However, Smriti adds that she is happy with how people are connecting to the show. She further talks about how Akshay and Preeti from the show are being criticized by everyone and states that progressing beyond conservative ideals is a sign of privilege and bravery.

While reacting to the criticisms about the show, Smriti says that it’s the reality of how numerous people still think. Moreover, she also adds that some of the participants of the series have refused to conform to these standards of culture implying the change in the diaspora and young people in terms of marriage. Smriti further states that the job of the show is not to sanitize the process of matchmaking but be more progressive about it. At last, she does not rule out the possibility of a second season given the popularity the show has received as of now.

