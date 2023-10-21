Indian Police Force new poster OUT: Rohit Shetty’s series starring Sidharth Malhotra to release on THIS date

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, the makers of the series Indian Police Force announced the premiere date of 19 January 2024 for the seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash as a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. The series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar as lead along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra gets release date

The series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra dropped a new poster of Indian Police Force, giving a glimpse of his, Shilpa, and Vivek Oberoi’s characters. Sharing the intense poster, he announced the release date. “Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, coming Jan 19th 2024 on @primevideoin,” wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

With Rohit Shetty’s prowess and success in presenting high-octane action blockbusters, this series is poised to create a new benchmark in the cop universe. It not only marks Sidharth’s OTT debut but also the digital directorial debut of Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez have built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

