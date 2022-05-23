Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra shoots action sequence with Rohit Shetty; Director shares BTS video

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s cop web show Indian Police Force. The cop universe is one of the highly-anticipated shows and will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. The actor-director duo had made the announcement on a grand scale. Sharing his teaser video on his social media handle, he captioned it: “When Rohit Shetty sir says 'Action', you know he literally means it. Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself.”

Currently, the actor-director is shooting in Goa for the web series. A few hours back, Rohit Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on his Instagram handle. In it, the director is seen shooting for the action sequence of the Indian Police Force which also features the Student Of The Year actor in it. "It's weird how glass breaks, body hits & staircase falls are normal for us!... By the way, the camera weighs 27 kgs!," the director captioned the video.

Check out Rohit Shetty's BTS video from Indian Police Force HERE:

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the story is written by Rohit himself along with Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. Indian Police Force is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. Talking more about the series, Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide." Meanwhile, the eight-part series also marks Rohit’s first collaboration with Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Thank God. Rohit, on the other hand, is helming films like Cirkus, Singham 3, and also has a biopic of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

