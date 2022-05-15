Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra snaps 'injured' selfie with Rohit Shetty as they shoot action scenes

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in November 2021 that Rohit Shetty will be collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The exclusive story has now come to life as Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Goa shooting for the series titled Indian Police Force. On Sunday, both the actor and filmmaker took to Instagram to drop a glimpse of what's been happening in Goa.

Taking to social media, Sidharth Malhotra shared a BTS video of an action scene. This wasn't just any other scene. In the frame, Sidharth can be seen fighting the bad guys on a boat. Shot completely handheld, Rohit Shetty can be seen shooting the scene as he moves along with the camera, while Sidharth beats up the co-star and then throws him off the boat.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth captioned it, "@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa... #IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot." While Sidharth executed the scene to perfection, the actor ended up getting injured on his arm.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty also shared a photo of himself atop a boat and leaning down towards the water to get that picture-perfect snap. "Goa...Action Mode!!! INDIAN POLICE FORCE," Rohit Shetty captioned his post.

Take a look:

With Indian Police Force, Sidharth will be joining hands with Rohit Shetty for his OTT debut which will be a part of Shetty's much talked about cop universe.

