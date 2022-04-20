Indian Police Force Teaser: Fans hail Sidharth Malhotra’s cop avatar; Say 'can't wait'

After the immense success of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to take the OTT platform by storm again with a brand new series. He will be finally joining Rohit Shetty's cop universe with his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. To note, this will also mark Sidharth’s OTT debut. On Wednesday, the actor-director duo recently unveiled an intriguing teaser of the upcoming series on social media and it has taken the internet by storm. In the teaser, the Student Of The Year actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he will be essaying the role of a police officer in the web series that will be premiered on Amazon Prime.

The teaser features some high-octane action and thrilling stunts. Rohit enters the frame in a police van and is seen taking a bullet-loaded rifleIndian Police Force Teaser. Fans hail Sidharth Malhotra’s cop avatar; Saying 'can't wait'. Sidharth will play the role of a Special Cell Delhi Police officer. He is also making an impressive entry as a cop donning the police uniform and many SWAT commandos are also seen following him. Sidharth shared the promo on his social media and wrote, “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin. #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming.”

Shortly after the release of the teaser, Sidharth received immense love and praise from the netizens. Fans were also highly impressed by the Ek Villain actor's walk in the teaser. Many even shared their excitement about Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra's first collaboration together. A user said, “This looks soooo good! Can’t wait for it now.” Another Twitter user wrote, “The walk, oh yes.”

Check out Twitter reactions to Indian Police Force teaser:

