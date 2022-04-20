Indian Police Force: Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty & others hail Sidharth Malhotra & Rohit Shetty’s cop drama

Rohit Shetty never misses a chance to surprise the audience. The filmmaker, who is known for his Midas touch, took social media by storm this morning as he announced his upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Rohit is taking his cop universe to the digital medium and has roped in for Sidharth Malhotra to play the lead. This is the first time Sidharth will be donning the uniform and ever since Rohit has announced his crop drama, the social media is abuzz with posts hailing the project.

Not just commoners, but several celebs had also expressed their excitement for Indian Police Force. As Rohit Shetty shared the announcement on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal took to the comment section and shared fire emoticons. On the other hand, Neil Nitin Mukesh also sent best wishes to the team and wrote, “Congratulations to you and the entire team sir” along with heart emoticons. Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra also shared the announcement on his social media accounts and wrote, “Aaya Police!! Uniform mein ekdum form mein lag raha hai tu”.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Indian Police Force announcement:

Meanwhile, Sidharth is also working on Karan Johar’s production Yodha which happens to be an action thriller. The movie will also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna and is expected to release on November 11 this year. Besides, he also working on Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. To note, the movie will mark Rashmika’s debut in Bollywood. He will also be sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in Indra Kumar’s Thank God.

