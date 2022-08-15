Indian teacher intimidates and mocks student over BTS remark; ARMYs take to Twitter to express concern

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of physical abuse and bullying.

On August 15, a video showing a teacher named Siddhartha Mishra from the online education platform ‘Physicswallah’ goes viral after he is seen threatening and mocking a female student for her remarks on BTS. The video shows him teaching and in the comments, the student talks about BTS, which gained his attention and he went on to ridicule her for being a fan of BTS.

In the virtual class, he stops his teaching and calls her out for talking about BTS in the middle of the session and also goes on to berate the group. He said, “If you don’t eat food, BTS would not come to your house to feed you.” He also said, “If you were not a girl then I would have grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheek would have swollen and you wouldn’t say BTS. I would’ve punched you so hard, your nose would start bleeding but since you’re a girl, I cannot do such a thing. Only if you were a boy.”

He goes on to mock BTS’ fans by saying “BTS fans hit like, BTS fans eat a lizard. Show love to BTS by eating a lizard.” The fans also brought forth another video showing the owner of the platform, Alakh Pandey, mocking a student because she gave an observation which he deemed too obvious. He said, “What were you doing during the break? Listening to BTS’ songs and coming?”

With such hurtful remarks and threatening physical assault has the ARMYs concerned over such behavior. Some came forward to explain the situation and show the side where the girl went wrong to which they understood but it was still seen as an overreaction to the situation.

