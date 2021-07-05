An Indian Treasure Maker thanks TREASURE for making her laugh and feel at home

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Manushi Mishra from India dedicates her sweet letter to the TREASURE. Read her letter below.

The 12 member group was formed by YG Entertainment through a survival program YG Treasure Box and ever since, their discography has only had hits! Mainly known for their EDM and hip-hop tracks, the group has managed to live up to being a YG group. Their fandom, Treasure Makers, are extremely proud of their hard work and determination towards their fans.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Manushi Mishra from India to TREASURE. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa

This is Manushi Mishra, from India. I have been a Kpop fan since a year now and honestly, the aggregate of talent and affection in TREASURE is rarely found in other groups. You’re just like a big happy family and that’s the sweetest quality! Your songs are honey to the ears and all the T-MAPS just make my day 10 times cheerful!

As a Treasure maker, I want y’all to stay strong in these tough times of pandemic and not overwork yourself. I’ll be looking forward to attending your first offline concert!Thank you so much for giving me the motivation to move on despite the hurdles in path, and being with me; being my TREASURE! Saranghae oppas!

( Ps: I am just 8 days younger than Junghwan oppa!)

Find your TREASURE!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

